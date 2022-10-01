UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.60. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.