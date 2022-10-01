UCROWDME (UCM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,221.00

UCROWDME (UCM) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UCROWDME has a total market cap of $19,061.15 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCROWDME coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
UCROWDME Profile
UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for UCROWDME is ucrowdme.com. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UCROWDME is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME.
