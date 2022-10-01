Uhive Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Uhive coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uhive has a market cap of $38.28 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uhive Profile

Uhive was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com.

Buying and Selling Uhive

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

