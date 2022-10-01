UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

