UMI 1-Day Volume Tops $16,437.00 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. UMI has a total market capitalization of $2,796.55 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UMI has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMI alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UMI Profile

UMI (UMI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.