USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $403,840.02

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDEX has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDEX has a total market capitalization of $403,840.02 and approximately $47,550.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.29 or 0.99990303 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065113 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082757 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX is a coin. USDEX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

