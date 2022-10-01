V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

