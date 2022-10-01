Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

VALE stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

