Validity Price Tops $1.52 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00007881 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00685441 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.
Validity Coin Profile
Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,678,016 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
