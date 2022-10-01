VELOREX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.99 Million (VEX)

VELOREX (VEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. VELOREX has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $76,273.00 worth of VELOREX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VELOREX has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One VELOREX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VELOREX

VELOREX was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. VELOREX’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,750,417 coins. VELOREX’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VELOREX is https://reddit.com/r/Velorex_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VELOREX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VELOREX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VELOREX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VELOREX using one of the exchanges listed above.

