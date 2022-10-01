Viper Protocol (VIPER) Hits One Day Volume of $15,327.00

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $32,312.92 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Viper Protocol
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
Buying and Selling Viper Protocol
