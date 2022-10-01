Viper Protocol (VIPER) Hits One Day Volume of $15,327.00

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Viper Protocol has a market capitalization of $32,312.92 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viper Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Viper Protocol

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viper Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viper Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viper Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viper Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.