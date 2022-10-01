Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Vonovia Price Performance

ETR VNA opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of €54.54 ($55.65).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

