Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €36.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

