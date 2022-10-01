Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €38.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Up 5.6 %

ETR VNA opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 12 month high of €54.54 ($55.65).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.