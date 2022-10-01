Vulcano (VULC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Vulcano (VULC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcano has a total market cap of $28,096.24 and approximately $9,832.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcano has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcano alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

Vulcano (CRYPTO:VULC) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.