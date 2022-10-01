WanSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $579,960.09 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WanSwap has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. WanSwap has a total market cap of $579,960.09 and approximately $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,708,587 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WanSwap Coin Trading
