Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €7.34 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.05 and a 200-day moving average of €7.00. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.71).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

