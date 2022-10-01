WaultSwap Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One WaultSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.