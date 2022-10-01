Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $446,828.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 399,999,637 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

