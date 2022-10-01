Wedbush Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $721.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

