Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

