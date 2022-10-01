WhaleRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,146.00 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00007217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.