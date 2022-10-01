Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Price Tops $0.30

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,601,241 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

