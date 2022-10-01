Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Amundi grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 165,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 185.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 62.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 26.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

