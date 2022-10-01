XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
XBiotech Price Performance
XBIT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.47.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
