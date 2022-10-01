XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBIT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

