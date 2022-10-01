Xriba (XRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Xriba has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Xriba has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $10,062.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xriba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00195995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Xriba Coin Profile

Xriba (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Xriba’s total supply is 252,890,956 coins and its circulating supply is 169,499,931 coins. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com.

Xriba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make a fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. RateCoin (XRA) is designed for long term oriented minters utilizing Proof of Stake (POS) to secure its blockchain with a focus on long term sustainability through competitive staking and low inflation. This results in stakers keeping coins off exchanges producing a gradual upward price pressure. Ratecoin is managed by StakeMiners.com “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

