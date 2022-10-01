xxxNifty Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39,724.00 (NSFW)

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, xxxNifty has traded down 99.1% against the US dollar. xxxNifty has a total market cap of $39,724.00 and approximately $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xxxNifty coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About xxxNifty

xxxNifty’s genesis date was May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xxxNifty is xxxnifty.com.

Buying and Selling xxxNifty

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xxxNifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xxxNifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

