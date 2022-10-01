YAM V2 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,468.00 (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $333,256.00 and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can currently be purchased for $13.07 or 0.00067707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V2 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YAM V2

YAM V2’s genesis date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM V2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process.The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate.The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.