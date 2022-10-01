YDragon (YDR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53,080.33

YDragon (YDR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. YDragon has a market capitalization of $53,080.33 and $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YDragon coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YDragon has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YDragon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YDragon Coin Profile

YDragon was first traded on August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YDragon is ydragon.io.

Buying and Selling YDragon

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YDragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YDragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YDragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YDragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YDragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.