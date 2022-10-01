YFBitcoin (YFBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,435.00

YFBitcoin (YFBTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, YFBitcoin has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. YFBitcoin has a market cap of $72,854.79 and approximately $7,435.00 worth of YFBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8.38 or 0.00043166 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
YFBitcoin Profile
YFBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @yfswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YFBitcoin
