Yieldly (YLDY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,853.00

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s launch date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

