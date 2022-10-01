Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yumanity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of YMTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.68. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

