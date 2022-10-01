Ziktalk One Day Volume Reaches $11,785.00 (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Ziktalk has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Ziktalk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Ziktalk has a total market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ziktalk’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official website is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ziktalk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ziktalk using one of the exchanges listed above.

