ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 897,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZimVie stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.17% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. ZimVie has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $50.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

