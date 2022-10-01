Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

