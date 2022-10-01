Zipmex (ZMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.85 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Zipmex has a market cap of $8.85 million and $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (ZMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.