ZoidPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,974.00 (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. ZoidPay has a market cap of $79.09 million and $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZoidPay Profile

ZoidPay was first traded on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

