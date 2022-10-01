ZYX (ZYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002723 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ZYX
ZYX (ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,348,354 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
ZYX Coin Trading
