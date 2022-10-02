1,040 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Bought by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

