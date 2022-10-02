11,400 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $24.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.