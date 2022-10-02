3,490 Shares in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Lumos Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LUMO opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $27,630.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,522.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $35,811. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

