400 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

