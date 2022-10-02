65 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.07.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $335.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.88. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

