88mph (MPH) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $953,674.65 and approximately $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00010675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,155.33 or 1.00028863 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081866 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

