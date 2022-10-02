A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $4,492,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

