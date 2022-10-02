Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $124.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aave has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $73.54 or 0.00382913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave Coin Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,984,735 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

