AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Price Hits $3.68 on Exchanges

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00019295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AC Milan Fan Token

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC Milan Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/acmilan.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

