aelf Price Down 3.6% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $112.99 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010310 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

