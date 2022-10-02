Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.54.
