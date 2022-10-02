Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned 0.15% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

